INFECTUS 13 Featuring Former OVERKILL Drummer SID FALCK Release First In Series Of Cover Songs: MOTÖRHEAD’s “The Hammer” With RAVEN’s John Gallagher On Bass

Like all musicians and bands, the members of Infectus 13 have their favorites bands and musicians that inspired them, and whom they looked up to in their formative years, and to this day, still look to as part of the reason they become who they are as musicians.

Over the last couple of years, when not all I13 members were available for writing sessions and working up new original material, Sid Falck (ex-Overkill) used some of the downtime to lay down drum tracks to a very big handful of songs, which he felt were both fun to cover, as well as a way of paying homage to some of the music, he and his fellow I13 members, have mutually enjoyed from other bands and musicians over the years.

Originally meant as bonus material for their now further delayed debut album, it was decided that since all the drum tracks had already been recorded, the rest of the guys would start finishing up the rest of the instrument and vocal tracks, then mix and release the songs over the next 6-8 months, while I13 founder, Sid Falck, is recovering from his back fusion surgery.

Infectus 13 have now released the first cover song, their take on Mötorhead’s “The Hammer” (streaming below). The song features a very special guest appearance by John Gallagher of Raven on bass.

All the songs, including “The Hammer”, were recorded as close to the original versions as possible, as a sign of respect to the various original artists and their recordings.

Says the band: “We can report that Sid Falck underwent the 3-hour fusion surgery on December 15th, 2016. Early indications are, that the interbody fusion and the insertion of the screws and rods went well. Sid is under severely limited mobility restrictions while new bone growth from bone marrow extracted during the surgery, placed on a growth medium then placed along the vertabraes takes hold. Sid is currently at home resting.”

