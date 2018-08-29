INFERA BRUO Streaming New Track "Scorne"

Extreme blackened metal quartet Infera Bruo are streaming the track "Scorne" from their forthcoming album, Cerement. Listen below.

Cerement is the band’s third full-length LP and will be released on September 7th. Produced by Baudhuin and mastered by Brad Boatright; Cerement contains eight tracks of multifaceted, smoldering blackened metal rooted in a wide array of influences drawn from the diverse backgrounds of each band member. Experience dissonance colliding with exquisiteness as Infera Bruo continue to hone in on their unique musical landscape while invoking elements of classic second wave black metal.

Cerement will be available on all digital outlets, compact disc and limited LP. Pre-orders available here.

Tracklisting:

“Poison Waters”

“Shroud Enigma”

“Effigy Of Reason”

“Endnotes”

“The Lunar Pass”

“Draped In Sky”

“Scorne”

“Temporial”

“Scorne”:

“Endnotes”: