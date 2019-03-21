INFERI Launch "Quest For The Trinity" Lyric Video

Newly recorded with their current lineup and a few new embellishments, Nashville-based technical melodic death metal outfit Inferi draw ever closer to the upcoming April 12th release of The End Of An Era | Rebirth.

A slight addition to the title that symbolizes not only the growth within the band since, but draws attention to the fact that this new version of the release refines the material bass guitar and drum-wise. While largely keeping to how it was originally crafted outside of a stronger more robust production for the new version. As the band has stated many times, this is an effort they're still proud of, and, one both music collectors eager for physical versions long since out of print, and fans of the band itself have long been clamoring for.

As it did in its original 2009 form, but, delivers even stronger on The End Of An Era | Rebirth, the release bridges the gap between the band's initial solidly melodic death metal centered style in with the advanced technical melodic death metal framework they've grown into from 2014's breakout, The Path Of Apotheosis, and last year's follow-up, Revenant.

Inferi has premiered the album's second early single, "Quest for the Trinity". The premiere doubles as an exquisitely crafted lyric video that lets the listener dive deeper into the songs lyrical focus which perfectly matches the songs scorching intensity.

Inferi guitarist Malcolm Pugh comments on The End Of An Era | Rebirth: "I'm really excited to finally see this project fleshed out. I have yearned to re-record this album for almost a decade now and I'm glad it happened with the strongest lineup the band has ever had. I think the older fans will be able to appreciate what we have done with the record and new fans will get a new view of the band with a wider perspective if they've never gone back to check out our older albums. We are all very excited, now it is time to hit the road!"

Tracklisting:

"The Ruin Of Mankind" (Ft. Ryan Cho on additional strings)

"Gatherings In The Chamber Of Madness"

"The Endless Siege"

"A New Breed Of Savior"

"Sentenced To Eternal Life"

"The War Machine Embodiment"

"The Warrior's Infinite Opus"

"Quest For The Trinity"

"Forged In The Phlegethon" (Ft. guest vocals from original drummer Eric Brown of Nekrogoblikon)

"Cursed Unholy"

"Forged In The Phlegethon" lyric video:

On the live front, catch Inferi in concert on their upcoming U.S. Tech Trek IV tour dates alongside Archspire, Virvum, and Wormhole:

May

9 - Seattle, WA - El Corazon

11 - Oakland, CA - Metro Opera House

12 - West Hollywood, CA - Whiskey-A-Go-Go

13 - San Diego, CA - Brick By Brick

14 - Mesa, AZ - Club Red

15 - El Paso, TX - Rockhouse Bar & Grill

16 - Dallas, TX - Gas Monkey Bar & Grill

17 - Austin, TX - Come And Take It Live!

18 - Corpus Christi, TX - Boozers Rock Bar

20 - Orlando, FL - The Haven

21 - Atlanta, GA - The Masquerade (Purgatory)

22 - Spartanburg, SC - Ground Zero

23 - Philadelphia, PA - Voltage Lounge

24 - Brooklyn, NY - The Kingsland

25 - Boston, MA - Once Ballroom

26 - Erie, PA - Basement Transmissions

27 - Detroit, MI - Sanctuary

28 - Louiseville, KY - The Tiger Room

29 - Chicago, IL - Reggie's

30 - St,Louis, MO - Firebird

31 - Kansas City, MO - The Riot Room

June

1 - Denver, CO - Roxy Theater

3 - Salt Lake City, UT - Kilby Court

4 - Boise, ID - The Shredder

