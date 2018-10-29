INFERNAL MAJESTY Launch Sneak Peek Artwork Trailer For Upcoming Secrets Album; Video

"We have a long way to go until completion, but in the spirit of the Halloween season we wanted to share with you a ''sneak peek'' of the cover art for our next album, created by Safir & Rifas," states a message from Vancouver, BC-based thrash metallers, Infernal Majesty.

"These incredible artists fill us with inspiration. We will have more details about the artwork, album title and a Hi-Rez image posted at a later date. As you will hear with this music teaser the songs are still in early incubation. We will release our first song single later next year."