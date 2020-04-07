INFINITE EVE Release Cover Of HEART Classic "Barracuda"; Music Video Streaming

Infinite Eve has released their cover of Heart's "Barracuda". A video can be seen below, and you can stream/download the song via Spotify, iTunes, Amazon, Google Play, and Deezer.

“We love performing 'Barracuda'. It’s a song that pays homage to Heart and their influence on modern rock and we have a lot of fun with it at the same time. It’s one everyone can get into,” says Eve Naylor.

Infinite Eve was founded in 2017 out of Raleigh, North Carolina, combining the songwriting and musical prowess of Eve Naylor and Paul Warren. Naylor is a vocal chameleon, and draws influence from multiple styles and genres. There are not many limitations to her voice, which soars frequently all over their album. Warren, director of The Raleigh Music Academy, uses intriguing phrasing and powerful guitar tones to shape the modern sound of Infinite Eve.

Infinite Eve is a lively and memorable live experience, and are actively booking 2020 dates.