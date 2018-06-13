INFINITEE Shares "Xenocybin" + "Lost" Guitar Playthrough Video

Forming his one man shred-a-thon Infinitee in 2016, Tres Thomas, guitarist of death metal band Tales Of The Tomb created the iconoclastic beast to forge his own musical path different from the extremes he usually performs. Inspired by My Chemical Romance, Dance Gavin Dance, Plini, Modern Day Babylon, The Contortionist, Infinitee’s sound is a mix of djenty, heavy, dynamic, melodic and progressive influences as showcased on his recently released debut album The Possibilities Are Endless.

Infinitee is sharing with fans a new guitar playthrough medley for "Xenocybin" and "Lost". Thomas comments: "I’m so stoked to premiere the new playthrough to everyone! It’s been a lot of hard work making the video, so I hope everyone enjoys it as much as I did making it! It’s a double feature of both songs 'Xenocybin' and 'Lost'. Both songs tell a story about taking alien mushrooms and getting lost in your own mind during the trip. Xenocybin is more groove based and influenced by bands more like Modern Day Babylon, Meshuggah and Car Bomb. Lost is more technical and features more flare like The Faceless, Miseration and Born Of Osiris. The video is shot on the Edmonton Legislative grounds. Special thanks to Kirsten Robinson for filming! Thanks everyone for checking it out."

Infinitee’s debut album The Possibilities Are Endless is now available on Bandcamp, iTunes and Spotify.

(Photo - Kirsten Robinson)