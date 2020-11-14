INFIRMUM Signs With Wormholedeath, Releases Lyric Video To "Sail Away"

Finnish doom metal prodigy Infirmum has signed a deal with Wormholedeath for the physical CD release of the album Walls Of Sorrow, set for December 18th, 2020. Walls Of Sorrow is already available on Spotify.

Timo Solonen from Infirmum stated, "I am happy to announce a distribution contract between Wormholedeath and Infirmum. Wormholedeath will distribute Infirmum’s debut album, Walls Of Sorrow, in physical format around the globe continent by continent. I believe Wormholedeath is an excellent partner and will help Infirmum to be heard around the globe and gain more fans for this dark but beautiful journey through life. And by the way, soon Infirmum will release another new lyric video from Walls Of Sorrow. Stay dark, stay safe, stay tuned."

Walls Of Sorrow artwork and tracklisting:

"To Darkness"

"Cause Of Sorrow"

"Shadows Of The Past"

"Silence"

"Doomed"

"Wake Me"

"Automn Breeze"

"Sail Away"

"Fearless"

"Trust"

"Sail Away" lyric video:

Infirmum is a doom metal project founded by Finnish artist Timo Solonen in early 2019.

Timo stated, "I guess this is all about my love for music and it is the healthiest way to express myself. So, Infirmum will guide you through fears and pains and will drag you to darkness, just to lift you back alive. ﻿Now, Infirmum is evolving with Anna Rose as female vocalist and me being the man behind the growls and guitars. To the darkness and back! Stay dark and stay safe."