INGESTED Premier "Purveyors Of Truth" Lyric Video; The Level Above Human Album Out Next Week

Ingested will release their fourth album, The Level Above Human, on April 27th via Unique Leader Records. In advance of this release Ingested has released a lyric video for their song "Purveyors Of Truth". Watch below.

The devastating 10-track album, which was engineered by Stu McKay (Arcania, Dyscarnate) and mixed and mastered by Christian Donaldson (Cryptopsy, Despised Icon), shows the band at the absolute zenith of their 12 year career. The Level Above Human will undoubtedly cement the Manchester, UK group's place at the top of the extreme metal world.

Physical pre-order bundles for The Level Above Human are available here, and digital pre-orders are available here.

Tracklisting:

"Sovereign"

"Invidious"

"Misery Leech"

"Purveyors Of Truth"

"Transcendence Of Gods"

"Better Off Dead"

"Last Rites"

"The Crimson Oath"

"Purge The Parasite"

"Obsolescent"

"Purveyors Of Truth" lyric video:

Ingested are currently in the middle of a monstrous world tour, which includes their first North American headlining tour as well as a stint on this year's Devastation On The Nation Tour, in support of their new album The Level Above Human. Find the band's tour itinerary here.