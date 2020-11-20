INGLORIOUS Release "She Won't Let You Go" Music Video

Inglorious will release their new album, We Will Ride, on February 12. A video for the single, "She Won't Let You Go", can be found below.

Early pre-orders for We Will Ride are available now from the Frontiers EU and US webstores, as well as the band's webstore, including limited edition color vinyl.

Tracklisting:

"She Won't Let You Go"

"Messiah"

"Medusa"

"Eye Of The Storm"

"Cruel Intentions"

"My Misery"

"Do You Like It"

"He Will Provide"

"We Will Meet Again"

"God Of War"

"We Will Ride"

"She Won't Let You Go" video: