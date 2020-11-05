INGLORIOUS Reveal Details Of New Album, We Will Ride

Inglorious will release their new album, We Will Ride, on February 12, 2021. First single and video and more album details coming November 20th. Early pre-orders are available now from the Frontiers EU and US webstores, as well as the band's webstore, including limited edition color vinyl.

We Will Ride artwork and tracklisting:

"She Won't Let You Go"

"Messiah"

"Medusa"

"Eye Of The Storm"

"Cruel Intentions"

"My Misery"

"Do You Like It"

"He Will Provide"

"We Will Meet Again"

"God Of War"

"We Will Ride"

(Photo by Paul Harries)