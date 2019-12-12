INGLORIOUS Set To Record Fourth Album

Inglorious have revealed they will head back into the studio in 2020 to record their fourth album, which is tentatively scheduled for release in 2020 as well. They will be announcing more details about the forthcoming record and confirmed shows soon.

The band also recently announced that they have signed with the ITB - International Talent Booking (Aerosmith, Black Sabbath, Def Leppard, Judas Priest, KISS) for future touring opportunities.

And, Inglorious frontman Nathan James will be performing on April 18, 2020 at the Planet Rock event Zeppelin Symphonic, a Rock Celebration of Led Zeppelin's legendary career. The show is a rock and orchestral experience and will feature over 50 performers performing some of Led Zeppelin’s greatest songs.