INSANITY ALERT Release Live Video For "A Skullcrushin' Good Time"

February 6, 2020, 40 minutes ago

news insanity alert heavy metal

Crossover party thrashers Insanity Alert have released a new live video for the song "A Skullcrushin' Good Time," which is taken from 2019's 666-pack. The video was recorded at Hellfest in France on June 23, 2019, where the band performed on the main stage. The guys in the band comment: "Mainstage at Hellfest 2019 - nothing but a skullcrushin' good time!"

Catch Insanity Alert on tour in support of their latest release, 666-Pack:

March
11 - Poitiers, France - Confort Moderne
12 - Nimes, France - Paloma
13 - Toulon, France  Omega Live
14 - Les Orres 1650, France - Espace Rencontre Culture
20 - Homberg an der Ohm, Germany - Mise Metal Meeting

April
16 - Strassbourg, France - La Maison Bleue
17 - Cambrai, France - Betizfest
18 - Bomal, Belgium - Durbuy Rock

May
9 - Bruneck, Italy - Archetype HC Fest
15 - Torgau, Germany - Grind The Nazi Scum
16 - Vienna, Austria - Vienna Metal Meeting
23 - Erica, Netherlands - Pitfest

Insanity Alert are the kind of people who know what to bring to a party: a big dose of humour with a dash of darkness, party tunes, and a six pack. It’s these ingredients that make up the basis of the band’s third full length record, 666-pack.

The world of Insanity Alert is a dark yet happy place. Fast, aggressive music, crazy lyrics about alcohol, rage, weed, ignorance and hate, all drenched in an '80s hot sauce but played with a 2019 attitude. The band emerged from the Austrian city of Innsbruck in 2011, with only one intent: deliver crushing, crossover party thrash.



