INSANITY ALERT Share “The Body Of The Christ Is The Parasite” Video

666-Pack is the impending new full-length from Austrian crossover thrashers Insanity Alert. In advance of its release, today the band has unveiled the official lyric video for "The Body Of The Christ Is The Parasite."

Forged in Innsbruck in 2011 and influenced by the likes of SOD, DRI, Suicidal Tendencies, Nuclear Assault, Bones Brigade, Municipal Waste, and Toxic Holocaust, Insanity Alert are the kind of people who know what to bring to a party: a big dose of humor with a dash of darkness, party tunes, and a six pack. It's these ingredients that make up the basis of the band's third full-length. A relentless, twenty-one-track ripper, 666-Pack brings the classic spirit of speed metal's salad days back with savage metal precision. Ultra-catchy riffs, vicious vocals, and empowering gang vocals are packed into short, sharp rapid-fire attacks delivering everything great about thrash in spades.

666-Pack was produced and mixed by Toni "Meloni" Loitsch (Die Toten Hosen, Silbermond, H-Blockx) at Nautilus Sounds Studio, mastered by Dan Randall (Municipal Waste, Toxic Holocaust, Ghoul, Cannabis Corpse) at Mammoth Sound Mastering and comes wrapped in the gruesome cover creation of Mark Riddick (Rotting Christ, Horrendous, Revocation, etc.).

Insanity Alert's 666-Pack will be released on January 25th on CD, LP, and digital formats via Season Of Mist. Find preorder options at this location.