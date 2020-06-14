INSATANITY Return With Hymns Of The Gods Before

Blackened death metal stalwarts Insatanity is set to release its first full-length album since 1996's Divine Decomposition. Entitled Hymns Of The Gods Before, the album will be released June 19th on CDN Records. A lyric video for the album's first single, "Ashes Of The Apostle", can be seen below.

The cover art, created by Gaung Yang at Confessional Studio, and tracklisting are as follows:

"Seed Of Baal"

"Ashes Of The Apostle"

"Whose Hand Embalms"

"Demons Within Creation"

"Upon The Ivory Throne"

"Cross Of Deception"

"Eidolon Of The Blind"

"Trail Of Terror"

"When Satan Rules His World" (Bonus Track - Deicide Cover)

(Band photo by Eric Esteban)