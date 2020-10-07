INSIDIOUS DISEASE Discuss Writing After Death In New Album Trailer

Norwegian death metal beasts Insidious Disease, featuring current/former members from Dimmu Borgir, Morgoth, Nile, Susperia and Napalm Death, will release their new album, After Death, on October 30 via Nuclear Blast.

Today, the band offers fans some insight into the writing of the long-anticipated record in the new album trailer below.

Sonically inducing a depraved and morbid condition of the mind, Insidious Disease returns this fall to present their second full length album. Freshly signed to Nuclear Blast Records, the band convenes to create a modern venture into classic death metal. Still in the early stages of existence with only their debut album Shadowcast (2010) preceding, Insidious Disease are ripe with a hellish energy that seeks to sear its way across the universe of heavy metal.

“It’s not supposed to be re-inventing the wheel or anything, it’s just about finding a good groove that we feel comfortable with,” explains Silenoz.

Pre-order your copy of After Death in the format of your choice here. Pre-save the album on Spotify, Apple Music and Deezer here.

After Death tracklisting:

"Soul Excavation"

"Betrayer"

"Divine Fire"

"Unguided Immortality"

"Invisible War"

"Born Into Bondage"

"Enforcers Of The Plague"

"An End Date For The World"

"Nefarious Atonement"

"Secret Sorcery"

"Betrayer" lyric video:

"Enforcers Of The Plague" visualizer:

Lineup:

Marc Grewe - Vocals

Silenoz - Guitar

Cyrus - Guitar

Shane Embury - Bass

Tony Laureano - Drums

(Photo - MetaWorks Photography & Art)