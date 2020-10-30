INSIDIOUS DISEASE Release "Invisible War" Music Video; After Death Album Out Now

Norwegian death metal beasts Insidious Disease, featuring current/former members from Dimmu Borgir, Morgoth, Nile, Susperia and Napalm Death, have released their new album, After Death, via Nuclear Blast.

Today, the band reveals a beautifully shot, ghastly new music video directed by Sandra Marschner for their song "Invisible War" which can be viewed below.

Says the band: "Today we are absolutely chuffed to announce the release of our 2nd album, After Death, with this new video-clip for the song 'Invisible War'. The video was shot in an old German World War 2 bunker near Berlin and captures the vibe of this song perfectly. It wasn't easy to realize the filming under the current circumstances, but we are pleased with the result and the whole filming and production. We really hope you will enjoy this clip and the album... It’s been a long time coming but it’s safe to say we’re excited to share our new art with you! Crank the volume!”

Order your copy of After Death in the format of your choice here.

After Death tracklisting:

"Soul Excavation"

"Betrayer"

"Divine Fire"

"Unguided Immortality"

"Invisible War"

"Born Into Bondage"

"Enforcers Of The Plague"

"An End Date For The World"

"Nefarious Atonement"

"Secret Sorcery"

Lineup:

Marc Grewe - Vocals

Silenoz - Guitar

Cyrus - Guitar

Shane Embury - Bass

Tony Laureano - Drums