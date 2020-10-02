INSIDIOUS DISEASE Spews Death On New Track "Born Into Bondage"; Visualizer

Norwegian death metal beasts Insidious Disease, featuring current/former members from Dimmu Borgir, Morgoth, Nile, Susperia and Napalm Death, will release their new album, After Death, on October 30 via Nuclear Blast.

Today, the band release a blood curdling anthem called "Born Into Bondage". A visualizer can be found below.

The track is found on the group's first album in a decade, “After Death,” that's due out on October 30th with Nuclear Blast.

Commenting on the new single, vocalist Marc Grewe states: "Recalling the time Silenoz and myself wrote 'Born Into Bondage,' I totally remember it was a foggy and rainy Norwegian day in the fall, just as it is right now, actually...perfect scenery to fall into philosophic talks about lost relationships, lost hopes and so on. We were talking about dependency in any kind of way, may it be religion, ego, drugs or whatever we once were trapped in one way or the other .

"We had this traumatic sounding Intro-Theme... words were flying around and all of a sudden it was assembling together. I just tried out some vocal phrases out of the top of my lungs... and it somehow fitted perfectly. After that it was just like a hot knife cutting the butter.



"I guess Silenoz and I have a common sense about what "freedom" means, so after these first takes with an SM 57 in Silenoz basement we just recorded those vocals, that you can actually listen to on this recording...it's OLD SCHOOL as it was meant to be! No posh studio shit...recording in the basement...its more about the common sense of how you "feel"about a song, not so much about technical abilities! That's how it works, and how it was meant to be... right?!"

Sonically inducing a depraved and morbid condition of the mind, Insidious Disease returns this fall to present their second full length album. Freshly signed to Nuclear Blast Records, the band convenes to create a modern venture into classic death metal. Still in the early stages of existence with only their debut album Shadowcast (2010) preceding, Insidious Disease are ripe with a hellish energy that seeks to sear its way across the universe of heavy metal.

“It’s not supposed to be re-inventing the wheel or anything, it’s just about finding a good groove that we feel comfortable with,” explains Silenoz.

Pre-order your copy of After Death in the format of your choice here. Pre-save the album on Spotify, Apple Music and Deezer here.

After Death tracklisting:

"Soul Excavation"

"Betrayer"

"Divine Fire"

"Unguided Immortality"

"Invisible War"

"Born Into Bondage"

"Enforcers Of The Plague"

"An End Date For The World"

"Nefarious Atonement"

"Secret Sorcery"

"Betrayer" lyric video:

"Enforcers Of The Plague" visualizer:

Lineup:

Marc Grewe - Vocals

Silenoz - Guitar

Cyrus - Guitar

Shane Embury - Bass

Tony Laureano - Drums

(Photo - MetaWorks Photography & Art)