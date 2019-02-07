INSURRECTION Premiere "System Failure" Video

Gatineau, Quebec's Insurrection is an aural onslaught assaulting witnesses in both languages of French and English. Known for blending calculated technicality with a signature mixture of merciless death metal, the band has annihilated the masses with four full-lengths, their most recent 2017's Extraction unleashed on Galy Records to follow Prototype (2013), Fracture (2010) and Prologue (2009).

Emerging as one of the most prominent metal bands to come out of Eastern Canada, the brutal quintet have premiered their new music video "System Failure". The video was shot during the band's performance at La Grande Guignolee Underground in December 2018 to raise money and food for local Montreal charity SunYouth.

Vocalist Stef Jomphe comments: "We're thrilled to be sharing this video with you all! We shot this during La Grande Guignolée Underground and it reflects the symbiosis between our crowd and us, and 'System Failure' is the perfect mix of catchy and technical! Next time we're on the road, come sing with us: Failure! Failure!"

Upcoming Insurrection shows:

April

27 - Montreal, QC - Piranha Bar

June

7 - Vankleek Hill, ON - Farmfest