INTEGRITY Announce Spring 2019 West Coast Headlining Dates

Metallic horror trailblazers Integrity announce headlining spring 2019 West Coast tour dates. The tour begins on April 18th in San Diego, CA and ends April 27th in Seattle, WA. Select support will be provided by Toxic Holocaust, All Out War, Incendiary and more.

Tickets are on sale Friday, January 18th at 11 AM PST.

Additionally, Integrity have been announced as the headliner of the forthcoming Decibel Magazine Beer and Metal pre-fest. The show sees Integrity supported by Full Of Hell, Devil Master, and more.

Dates:

February

16 – Vancouver, BC – DPK Five Year Anniversary

April

12 – Philadelphia – PA – Decibel Metal & Beer Pre-Fest at The Foundry

13 – Cleveland, OH – The Phantasy

18 – San Diego, CA – Brick By Brick *#

19 - Los Angeles, CA - Catch One *#

20 - San Francisco, CA - Oakland Metro *#

21 - Sacramento, CA - Colonial Theatre *#

23 - Reno, NV - Jub Jubs

24 - Salt Lake City, UT - Urban Lounge

25 - Boise, ID - The Shredder

26 - Portland, OR - Dante’s ^%

27 - Seattle, WA - El Corazon ^

* with Toxic Holocaust

# with All Out War

^ with Incendiary

% with From Ashes Rise