INTEGRITY Announce Spring 2019 West Coast Headlining Dates
January 15, 2019, an hour ago
Metallic horror trailblazers Integrity announce headlining spring 2019 West Coast tour dates. The tour begins on April 18th in San Diego, CA and ends April 27th in Seattle, WA. Select support will be provided by Toxic Holocaust, All Out War, Incendiary and more.
Tickets are on sale Friday, January 18th at 11 AM PST.
Additionally, Integrity have been announced as the headliner of the forthcoming Decibel Magazine Beer and Metal pre-fest. The show sees Integrity supported by Full Of Hell, Devil Master, and more.
Dates:
February
16 – Vancouver, BC – DPK Five Year Anniversary
April
12 – Philadelphia – PA – Decibel Metal & Beer Pre-Fest at The Foundry
13 – Cleveland, OH – The Phantasy
18 – San Diego, CA – Brick By Brick *#
19 - Los Angeles, CA - Catch One *#
20 - San Francisco, CA - Oakland Metro *#
21 - Sacramento, CA - Colonial Theatre *#
23 - Reno, NV - Jub Jubs
24 - Salt Lake City, UT - Urban Lounge
25 - Boise, ID - The Shredder
26 - Portland, OR - Dante’s ^%
27 - Seattle, WA - El Corazon ^
* with Toxic Holocaust
# with All Out War
^ with Incendiary
% with From Ashes Rise