INTEGRITY Performs "Sons Of Satan" At Northwest Terror Fest 2018; Pro-Shot Video

Video footage of metallic horror trailblazers Integrity performing "Sons Of Satan" at Northwest Terror Fest 2018 can be seen below. The track is featured on the impending split LP with Krieg. "Sons Of Satan" is a re-recorded cover of Integrity frontman Dwid Helllion's solo project Vermapyre.

Additionally, Integrity is celebrating their 30 year anniversary as a band in 2018. Since 1988, Integrity has been known for being one of the most incendiary and influential bands in hardcore and modern metal history.

Integrity will return to Europe in August for performances at Brutal Assault, Roadkill, Sylak and Vagos Metal Fest before returning to the states for Psycho Las Vegas.

Integrity and Krieg's split release is out on August 3rd on CD/LP/Digital via Relapse Records. Pre-order here.

Tracklisting:

"Scorched Earth" - Integrity

"Flames Of The Immortal" - Integrity

"Sons Of Satan" - Integrity

"Document One" - Integrity

"Circle Of Guilt" - Krieg

"This Time I'll Leave You To Drown" - Krieg

"The Sick Winds Stir The Cold Dawn" (Live) - Krieg

Integrity - "Sons Of Satan" video:

Integrity - "Scorched Earth" video:

Krieg - "Circle Of Guilt":

(Photo - Roberto Graziano Moro)