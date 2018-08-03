INTEGRITY Share Music Video For Cover Of G.I.S.M.'s "Document One"

Metallic horror trailblazers Integrity have released a cover of "Document One" by G.I.S.M. to celebrate to the release of their split LP with Krieg. Watch the full video below.

"G.I.S.M. has been one of my favorite bands since I was 13 years old, growing up in the Louisville punk scene. It feels great to be able to pay tribute to this amazing Japanese band by covering one of their songs. Hopefully, our cover reflects some of the intensity and savagery that G.I.S.M. stands for," explains Dwid Hellion

The split release is out on CD/LP/Digital via Relapse Records. Order here.

Tracklisting:

"Scorched Earth" - Integrity

"Flames Of The Immortal" - Integrity

"Sons Of Satan" - Integrity

"Document One" - Integrity

"Circle Of Guilt" - Krieg

"This Time I'll Leave You To Drown" - Krieg

"The Sick Winds Stir The Cold Dawn" (Live) - Krieg

Integrity - "Document One" video:

Krieg - "This Time I'll Leave You To Drown":

Integrity - "Scorched Earth" video:

Krieg - "Circle Of Guilt":

Integrity return to Europe tonight featuring performances at Brutal Assault, Roadkill, Sylak and Vagos Metal Fest before returning to the states for Psycho Las Vegas. All confirmed tour dates are listed here.