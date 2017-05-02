INTER ARMA Release Video For “The Paradise Gallows”; Band Announce Late Summer North American Tour Dates

May 2, 2017, 32 minutes ago

news heavy metal inter arma

INTER ARMA Release Video For “The Paradise Gallows”; Band Announce Late Summer North American Tour Dates

Virginia’s Inter Arma has announced North American tour dates throughout August and September. The band will perform headlining concerts from August 5th - 17th then appear at the third annual Psycho Las Vegas the weekend of August 18th - 20th. Afterward, Inter Arma will provide support for Pelican from August 21st - 26th with additional headline shows to follow. Tickets go on sale this Friday, May 5th. All confirmed tour dates below.

Additionally, Inter Arma has shared a trance-inducing video for the title-track from 2016’s full-length, Paradise Gallows. Watch the video, directed by Jordan Vance, below:

Inter Arma is currently on tour throughout Europe until May 13th, then return to the states on May 25th to hit the road with Pallbearer and label-mates Gatecreeper.

Inter Arma tour dates:

May
2 Manchester, UK - Star & Garter *
3 Bristol, UK - Exchange *
4 Arlons, Belglium - Festival Aralunaire
5 Tours, France - Le Temps Machine *
6 Toulouse, France - Le Saint Des Deins
7 L’Hospitalet, Spain - Salamandra 2
9 Marseille, France - Jas Rod
10 Milan, Italy - Ligera
11 Luzern, Switzerland - Sedel
12 Cologne, Germany - Underground
13 Berlin, Germany - Cassiopeia

* with Celeste

May (with Pallbearer and Gatecreeper)
25 Kansas City, MO - The Riot Room
26 Minneapolis, MN - 7th St. Entry
27 Des Moines, IA - Vaudeville Mes
28 Madison, WI - High Noon Saloon
30 Columbus, OH - Ace of Cups
31 Pittsburgh, PA - Rex Theater

June (with Pallbearer and Gatecreeper)
1 Washington, DC - Rock and Roll Hotel
5 Harrisonburg, VA - The Golden Pony
6 Louisville, KY - Zanzabar
7 St. Louis, MO - Fubar

August
5 Detroit, MI - UFO Factory
6 Chicago, IL - Empty Bottle
7 Minneapolis, MN - 7th St. Entry
8 Fargo, ND - The Aquarium
11 Vancouver, BC - The Cobalt
12 Seattle, WA - Barboza
13 Portland, OR - Doug Fir Lounge
17 San Francisco, CA - Thee Parkside
18-19 Las Vegas, NV - Psycho Las Vegas
20 Salt Lake City, UT - Urban Lounge
21 Boulder, CO - Marquis Theater *
22 Albuquerque, NM - Launchpad *
23 El Paso, TX - Lowbrow Palace *
24 Tucson, AZ - Club Congress *
25 Tempe, AZ - The Crescent Ballroom *
26 San Diego, CA - Brick By Brick *
29 Dallas, TX - Club Dada
30 Austin, TX - The Mohawk
31 New Orleans, LA - Siberia

September
1 Birmingham, AL - The Syndicate
2 Atlanta, GA - The Earl
3 Asheville, NC - The Mothlight

* with Pelican

October
27 - Baltimore, MD - Rams Head Live (Days of Darkness Prefest)

Featured Audio

PYRAMAZE - "20 Second Century" (Inner Wound Recordings)

PYRAMAZE - "20 Second Century" (Inner Wound Recordings)

Featured Video

MINDMAZE – “Sign Of Life”

MINDMAZE – “Sign Of Life”

Latest Reviews