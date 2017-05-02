INTER ARMA Release Video For “The Paradise Gallows”; Band Announce Late Summer North American Tour Dates

Virginia’s Inter Arma has announced North American tour dates throughout August and September. The band will perform headlining concerts from August 5th - 17th then appear at the third annual Psycho Las Vegas the weekend of August 18th - 20th. Afterward, Inter Arma will provide support for Pelican from August 21st - 26th with additional headline shows to follow. Tickets go on sale this Friday, May 5th. All confirmed tour dates below.

Additionally, Inter Arma has shared a trance-inducing video for the title-track from 2016’s full-length, Paradise Gallows. Watch the video, directed by Jordan Vance, below:

Inter Arma is currently on tour throughout Europe until May 13th, then return to the states on May 25th to hit the road with Pallbearer and label-mates Gatecreeper.

Inter Arma tour dates:

May

2 Manchester, UK - Star & Garter *

3 Bristol, UK - Exchange *

4 Arlons, Belglium - Festival Aralunaire

5 Tours, France - Le Temps Machine *

6 Toulouse, France - Le Saint Des Deins

7 L’Hospitalet, Spain - Salamandra 2

9 Marseille, France - Jas Rod

10 Milan, Italy - Ligera

11 Luzern, Switzerland - Sedel

12 Cologne, Germany - Underground

13 Berlin, Germany - Cassiopeia

* with Celeste

May (with Pallbearer and Gatecreeper)

25 Kansas City, MO - The Riot Room

26 Minneapolis, MN - 7th St. Entry

27 Des Moines, IA - Vaudeville Mes

28 Madison, WI - High Noon Saloon

30 Columbus, OH - Ace of Cups

31 Pittsburgh, PA - Rex Theater

June (with Pallbearer and Gatecreeper)

1 Washington, DC - Rock and Roll Hotel

5 Harrisonburg, VA - The Golden Pony

6 Louisville, KY - Zanzabar

7 St. Louis, MO - Fubar

August

5 Detroit, MI - UFO Factory

6 Chicago, IL - Empty Bottle

7 Minneapolis, MN - 7th St. Entry

8 Fargo, ND - The Aquarium

11 Vancouver, BC - The Cobalt

12 Seattle, WA - Barboza

13 Portland, OR - Doug Fir Lounge

17 San Francisco, CA - Thee Parkside

18-19 Las Vegas, NV - Psycho Las Vegas

20 Salt Lake City, UT - Urban Lounge

21 Boulder, CO - Marquis Theater *

22 Albuquerque, NM - Launchpad *

23 El Paso, TX - Lowbrow Palace *

24 Tucson, AZ - Club Congress *

25 Tempe, AZ - The Crescent Ballroom *

26 San Diego, CA - Brick By Brick *

29 Dallas, TX - Club Dada

30 Austin, TX - The Mohawk

31 New Orleans, LA - Siberia

September

1 Birmingham, AL - The Syndicate

2 Atlanta, GA - The Earl

3 Asheville, NC - The Mothlight

* with Pelican

October

27 - Baltimore, MD - Rams Head Live (Days of Darkness Prefest)