INTER ARMA Release Video For “The Paradise Gallows”; Band Announce Late Summer North American Tour Dates
May 2, 2017, 32 minutes ago
Virginia’s Inter Arma has announced North American tour dates throughout August and September. The band will perform headlining concerts from August 5th - 17th then appear at the third annual Psycho Las Vegas the weekend of August 18th - 20th. Afterward, Inter Arma will provide support for Pelican from August 21st - 26th with additional headline shows to follow. Tickets go on sale this Friday, May 5th. All confirmed tour dates below.
Additionally, Inter Arma has shared a trance-inducing video for the title-track from 2016’s full-length, Paradise Gallows. Watch the video, directed by Jordan Vance, below:
Inter Arma is currently on tour throughout Europe until May 13th, then return to the states on May 25th to hit the road with Pallbearer and label-mates Gatecreeper.
Inter Arma tour dates:
May
2 Manchester, UK - Star & Garter *
3 Bristol, UK - Exchange *
4 Arlons, Belglium - Festival Aralunaire
5 Tours, France - Le Temps Machine *
6 Toulouse, France - Le Saint Des Deins
7 L’Hospitalet, Spain - Salamandra 2
9 Marseille, France - Jas Rod
10 Milan, Italy - Ligera
11 Luzern, Switzerland - Sedel
12 Cologne, Germany - Underground
13 Berlin, Germany - Cassiopeia
* with Celeste
May (with Pallbearer and Gatecreeper)
25 Kansas City, MO - The Riot Room
26 Minneapolis, MN - 7th St. Entry
27 Des Moines, IA - Vaudeville Mes
28 Madison, WI - High Noon Saloon
30 Columbus, OH - Ace of Cups
31 Pittsburgh, PA - Rex Theater
June (with Pallbearer and Gatecreeper)
1 Washington, DC - Rock and Roll Hotel
5 Harrisonburg, VA - The Golden Pony
6 Louisville, KY - Zanzabar
7 St. Louis, MO - Fubar
August
5 Detroit, MI - UFO Factory
6 Chicago, IL - Empty Bottle
7 Minneapolis, MN - 7th St. Entry
8 Fargo, ND - The Aquarium
11 Vancouver, BC - The Cobalt
12 Seattle, WA - Barboza
13 Portland, OR - Doug Fir Lounge
17 San Francisco, CA - Thee Parkside
18-19 Las Vegas, NV - Psycho Las Vegas
20 Salt Lake City, UT - Urban Lounge
21 Boulder, CO - Marquis Theater *
22 Albuquerque, NM - Launchpad *
23 El Paso, TX - Lowbrow Palace *
24 Tucson, AZ - Club Congress *
25 Tempe, AZ - The Crescent Ballroom *
26 San Diego, CA - Brick By Brick *
29 Dallas, TX - Club Dada
30 Austin, TX - The Mohawk
31 New Orleans, LA - Siberia
September
1 Birmingham, AL - The Syndicate
2 Atlanta, GA - The Earl
3 Asheville, NC - The Mothlight
* with Pelican
October
27 - Baltimore, MD - Rams Head Live (Days of Darkness Prefest)