INTER ARMA Share Live Video For “An Archer In The Emptiness”

Richmond’s Inter Arma share the live video for “An Archer in the Emptiness” on a new episode of Overcoast Music’s Sessions series. Filmed and recorded live on-location inside Richmond’s beautifully haunting Byrd Park Pumphouse, the performance serves a powerful testament to the city’s creative, innovative, and artistic heartbeat as well as its connection with a deep and rich cultural history. The episode of Overcoast Sessions is in support of the Virginia Tourism Corporation’s “Virginia Is For Lovers” campaign.

Additionally, Inter Arma has announced two exclusive East Coast headlining shows. The band will perform in Charlottesville, VA on March 9th and Brooklyn, NY on March 10th. Stay tuned for more 2018 tour news in the near future.

Paradise Gallows is out now on CD/2LP/Digital via Relapse Records.

(Photo by: Tony Lynch)