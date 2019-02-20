INTER ARMA Streaming Adult Swim Singles Exclusive "Stillness"

Richmond's Inter Arma, reigning masters of the slow build, team up with Adult Swim Singles to offer up the 27th instalment of the current program. “Stillness” arrives in anticipation of the band’s forthcoming album, Sulphur English, set for release April 12th. Listen here.

Inter Arma continue to trace a distinctly ambitious trajectory through modern metal. The band recently shared the first single from Sulphur English, “Citadel”.

Vocalist Mike Paparo commented: "The lyrics to 'Citadel' were written as a sort of clarion call to myself about overcoming depression and the demons that manifest with it. It, like most of the lyrical content on the record, is deeply personal to me. For the band as a whole, Sulphur English is an ill-tempered, unrepentant act of defiance towards stagnation and complacency. We create this music on our own terms and we refuse to compromise our collective vision, for better or worse."

Sulphur English is due out April 12th on CD/2xLP/Digital. Physical packages are available for preorder via Relapse.com. Digital Downloads / Streaming Services are available here.

Additionally, Inter Arma have been announced for Decibel’s Metal & Beer Fest Pre-Fest and celebrate the release of Sulphur English with labelmates Integrity, Full of Hell & Devil Master. Stay tuned for more Inter Arma live announcements in the near future.

Tracklisting:

“Bumgardner”

“A Waxen Sea”

“Citadel”

“Howling Lands”

“Stillness”

“Observances Of The Path”

“The Atavist’s Meridian”

“Blood On The Lupines”

“Sulphur English”

“Citadel”:

(Photo by: Joey Wharton)