INTER ARMA Streaming New Song "The Atavist's Meridian"; US Headline Dates Announced

Richmond's Inter Arma, reigning masters of the slow build, unveil the second single from Sulphur English. Listen to the epic 12-minute track, “The Atavist’s Meridian”, below.

Additionally, IInter Arma have announced US headline tour dates throughout May and June with Thantifaxath, and will see additional support by Ken Mode and Wayfarer on select dates. Inter Arma is slated to perform two exclusive shows in April. These include Decibel’s Metal & Beer Fest Pre-Fest and Saint Vitus Bar’s 8th Anniversary concert. A full list of confirmed tour dates are available below.

Tour dates:

April

12 - Philadelphia, PA - Decibel Metal & Beer Fest

13 - Brooklyn, NY - Saint Vitus - 8th Anniversary

May (with Thantifaxath)

14 - Asheville, NC - Mothlight

15 - Nashville, TN - Drkmttr

16 - Memphis, TN - Hi Tone

17 - Little Rock, AR - Vino's

18 - St Louis, MO - Fubar

21 - Kansas City, MO - Riot Room

22 - Denver, CO - Hi Dive

23 - Albuquerque, NM - Sister Bar

24 - Flagstaff, AZ - Green Room

25 - Phoenix, AZ - Yucca Tap Room

26 - San Diego, CA - Space Bar

28 - Oakland, CA - Oakland Metro #

29 - Eugene, OR - Old Nick's #

30 - Portland, OR - High Water Mark #

31 - Seattle, WA - Northwest Terror Fest

June (with Thantifaxath)

1 - Boise, ID - Bump HQ * + #

2 - Salt Lake City, UT - Kilby Court * + #

4 - Omaha, NE - Slowdown

5 - Minneapolis, MN - 7th Street Entry

6 - Chicago, IL - Reggie's

7 - Lexington, KY - Cosmic Charlie's

* with Ken Mode

# with Wayfarer

Sulphur English is due out April 12th on CD/2xLP/Digital. Physical packages are available for preorder via Relapse.com. Digital Downloads / Streaming Services are available here.

Tracklisting:

“Bumgardner”

“A Waxen Sea”

“Citadel”

“Howling Lands”

“Stillness”

“Observances Of The Path”

“The Atavist’s Meridian”

“Blood On The Lupines”

“Sulphur English”

“The Atavist’s Meridian”:

“Citadel”:

(Photo - Joey Wharton)