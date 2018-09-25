INTERNAL BLEEDING - Legendary Death Metal Vocalist FRANK RINI To Rejoin Band For US Tour

Frank Rini, the legendary vocalist for Slam-NYDM metal Icons Internal Bleeding during the mid 1990s, will be joining the band once again for the majority of their US tour. Frank will be fronting Internal Bleeding on the upcoming Bloodletting Tour between October 12th - November 2nd, including the one-off headlining show in Ohio.

“It will be amazing to see long-time fans, new fans, friends, and bands.” quotes Rini, “My vocals now are stronger than when I fronted Internal Bleeding in the 90's. I’m primed, ferocious, and promise to give you a great live experience.... and I am blessed to be asked back in this capacity. Get ready to hear me sing long-time classics as well as songs I’ve never been on, adding my own tones to them. The set list is killer!”

Internal Bleeding, now signed to Unique Leader Records, was the definitive slam death metal band to originate out of Long Island, NY in the 90’s. They have been highly regarded as one of the most influential death metal bands to ever come from the NY area, cited along with top names such as Suffocation and Pyrexia. Formed by Chris Pervelis and Billy Tolley in 1991, Internal Bleeding quickly gained a reputation of being one of the hardest working, most brutal death metal acts ever. Now with the addition of Frank Rini (their vocalist for the first two albums) for at least 75% of the upcoming tour, Internal Bleeding will bring back some fond memories for older fans while bringing the slam to some new fans like never before. This is a tour that absolutely shouldn’t be missed.

For more information, check out Frank’s post, here. Tour dates are listed below.

October

12 - San Diego, CA - Brick By Brick

13 - Pomona, CA - The Glasshouse

14 - Mesa, AZ - Club Red

16 - Dallas, TX - Gas Monkey Bar and Grill

17 - Austin, TX - Come and Take It Live!

18 - Laredo, TX - Ethos Bar

19 - Houston, TX - Acadia Bar

20 - New Orleans, LA - The Howlin' Wolf

21 - Orlando, FL - The Haven

24 - Virginia Beach, VA - Shakas

25 - Clifton, NJ - Dingbatz

26 - Brooklyn, NY - The Kingsland

27 - Manchester, NH - Bungalow

28 - Quebec, QC - Salle Multi

30 - Montreal, QC - Les Foufounes Electriques

31 - Ottawa, ON - Mavericks

November

1 - Detroit, MI - Harpos

3 - Chicago, IL - Reggies

4 - Mirriam, KS - Aftershock

6 - Denver, CO - The Roxy Theater

7 - Salt Lake City, UT - Metro Music Hall

9 - Seattle, WA - Club Sur Rocks

11 - Watsonville, CA - Appleton Bar and Grill

Internal Bleeding recently premiered a new music video for their song "Focus" (see below).

“We are not much of a ‘concept video’ band” states founding guitarist Chris Pervelis. “We’d much rather shoot something that gives fans a better understanding of who we are, and how passionate we are about the music write.” This video, shot in three different locations in Long Island, NY by director/producer Sean Ageman of Washed up Media captures Internal Bleeding in all their fury, as they perform “Focus” — a song written about seizing the moment, harnessing your personal strength and never letting anyone or anything get in your way. “'Focus' is about going out there and killing it every single day,” vocalist Joe Marchese said, “It’s about digging deep and finding huge reservoirs of strength you never knew you had.”

“Focus” is from the band’s sixth full-length album, Corrupting Influence, which contains nine songs of the band’s pioneering - and often imitated sound. It will be released worldwide on Unique Leader Records on October 19th. Produced by Internal Bleeding and Joe Cincotta, and recorded at Full Force Studios, Corrupting Influence also features guest backing vocals from original Internal Bleeding frontman Frank Rini, and Jason Netherton from Misery Index.

Pre-orders:

Physical

Digital

UK / EU

Tracklisting:

"Compelled To Consume"

"Corrupting Influence"

"Fatal Dependency"

"Focus"

"Surrounded From The Inside"

"Unreality"

"Litany Of Insincerity"

"Final Justice"

"The Supreme Sacrifice"

"Focus" video: