Into The Killing Fields - BraveWords Premieres Tribute To SLAYER Stream!

Evil has no boundaries! The thrash metal legends Slayer took their final bow on their farewell tour in November 2019 and now 26 metal acts from around the globe have united in a war ensemble to paint the world in blood with Tribute To Slayer. Taking tracks from their various albums, these metal troops are offering their black magic to Kerry King, Tom Araya, Jeff Hannemann, Dave Lombardo, Paul Bostaph and Gary Holt.

With the digital release of Tribute To Slayer being handled by Antichrist Metalzine, BraveWords is exclusively premiering the stream. Surrender to temptation and listen below:

Antichrist Metalzine’s Droll comments:

"For a long time Slayer are not just metal legends, but a household name. Metalheads idolize them, musicians call Slayer ‘teachers’, orienting towards this band. Hell, even people far away from this music have heard about this band. Long story short, it's impossible to overestimate Slayer's contribution to the music. In 2018 the band declared the ending of their career and after a long world farewell tour, Slayer honourably left the stage.

“With the Tribute To Slayer release, Antichrist Metalzine pays homage to the band: 26 bands from all over the world, from Australia to Bosnia and Herzegovina will salute the masters, playing their songs."

Tracklisting:

Tankist (Estonia) – “Evil Has No Boundaries”

Aeons Abyss (Australia) – “Die By The Sword”

Hateful Agony (Germany) – “Black Magic”

Serpents Kiss (UK) – “Tormentor”

LoneHunter (Brazil) – “Crionics”

Intrepid (Estonia) – “Chemical Warfare”

Myrholt (Norway) – “Kill Again”

Hamvak (Germany) – “At Dawn They Sleep”

Beltane (New Zealand) – “Angel Of Death”

EigenstateZero (Sweden) – “Piece By Piece”

Grand Demise of Civilization (USA) – “Raining Blood”

Mindwars (USA) – “Criminally Insane”

Frijgard (Switzerland) – “South Of Heaven”

Unto the Wolves (USA) – “Silent Scream”

Hellming (Brazil) – “Mandatory Suicide”

Day 40 (UK) – “Ghosts Of War”

Zvijer (Bosnia and Herzegovina) – “Cleanse The Soul”

SavageZ (Brazil) – “War Ensemble”

Macabre Decay (Sweden) – “Expendable Youth”

Hicsos (Brazil) – “Dead Skin Mask”

Imminent Reaper (Mexico) – “Skeletons Of Society”

Killrape (Brazil) – “Born Of Fire”

Injector (Spain) – “Dittohead”

Domination Inc. (Greece) – “Disciple”

Jumpscare (Italy) – “Bloodline”

Outis (Ireland) – “Jihad”