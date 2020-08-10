INTOXICATED Reveal "Walled" Video

Floridian thrashers Intoxicated have unveiled their new video "Walled". The track hails from the band's new EP, Walled, set for international release on August 28th via Seeing Red Records.

The history of Florida's Intoxicated dates back to the early '90s. Throughout the early-to-mid '90s, the band released four demos, one of which, the Drain EP, was recorded and produced by their friend Chuck Schuldiner and also featured Trevor Peres.

When Obituary went on hiatus for all those years, Donald Tardy actually joined Intoxicated and played with the band for nearly four years. During that time, Andrew WK, being a huge Obituary fan, approached Donald to be in his band. As it turned out, since Donald was jamming with the Intoxicated boys at the time, Andrew WK hired all of the Intoxicated members to be his backing band, which is also why Intoxicated has taken a giant backseat for all these years.

What's even more interesting is that Erik Payne, the vocalist and guitarist of the band, is brother to Tim Payne of Team Pain! Tim and Team Payne were the architects behind the infamous Animal Chin skate ramp and are the most famous skatepark-building team in the world, having worked on nearly everything you could imagine - Jackass, X-Games, the list is endless.

While the band's roots are firmly planted in the death / thrash roots of their Florida brethren, Intoxicated have expanded their sonic palette to incorporate more crossover and hardcore influences, as well. Intoxicated are the real deal, and after all these years, Seeing Red Records feels really fortunate to have connected with the guys and are extremely proud to officially announce them to the world! With music that is as equally amazing as the story, grab a board, a bike, or get behind your favorite set of wheels and crank this EP to 11!





Tracklisting:

"Smash The Line"

"Walled"

"Grab The Rope"

"Hells Reward"

"Stuck In Mode"

"Yuck"

"It's good to hear new music from old friends and seeing them keep the flame burning during this pandemic. It's like as if traces of Chuck Schuldiner's DNA is still in the Florida drinking water, Intoxicated are still keeping Florida Death Metal true and alive." - Donald Tardy, Obituary

"Pure Florida-grown Thrash Metal with heavy Death Metal grooves and overtones." - Trevor Peres, Obituary

