INTRONAUT Release "Speaking Of Orbs" Music Video; Fluid Existential Inversions Album Out Now

Last Friday (February 28), Intronaut released their sixth full-length, Fluid Existential Inversions, via Metal Blade Records. A video for the song, "Speaking Of Orbs", can be seen below:

Fluid Existential Inversions features some of the most dramatic and epic sounds of the band's career.

"We pushed ourselves to be bigger and better, musically speaking, and to me that's the essence of progressive music," states guitarist/vocalist Sacha Dunable. "On this album, there are drums played in ways I've never heard before. There are synths used in contexts I've never heard before. Intronaut has the most unique bass player in all of heavy metal as far as I'm concerned, and I even practiced guitar to get myself out of my comfort zone. So I think we progressed and made the best album ever."

The album can be ordered here.

Fluid Existential Inversions tracklisting:

"Procurement Of The Victuals"

"Cubensis"

"The Cull"

"Contrapasso"

"Speaking Of Orbs"

"Tripolar"

"Check Your Misfortune"

"Pangloss"

"Sour Everythings"

"Pangloss":

"Cubensis" video:

Tour dates:

March (with Cult Of Luna, Emma Ruth Rundle)

5 - Lawrence, KS - Granada Theater

6 - Denver, CO - Summit Music Hall

7 - Salt Lake City, UT - Urban Lounge

9 - San Francisco, CA - Slim's

11 - San Diego, CA - Brick By Brick

* - Intronaut only