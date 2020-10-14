INTRONAUT To Support ENSLAVED For 2021 European Tour

Intronaut have announced a European tour in support of mighty Enslaved. Further support comes from Obsidian Kingdom and Crown.

Comments Intronaut: "Praise Odin to be hitting the road with our old Viking friends Enslaved, as well as the amazing Obsidian Kingdom and Crown. Europe, we have missed you!"

Dates:

May

9 – Berlin, Germany – Hole44

10 – Utrecht, Netherlands – De Helling

11 – Lille, France – Maison Folie Beaulieu

12 – Birmingham, UK – 02 Institute 2

13 – Glasgow, UK – Slay

14 – Leeds, UK – Brudenell Social Club

15 – London, UK – 229

16 – Paris, France – La Machine du Moulin Rouge

18 – Madrid, Spain – Caracol

19 – Barcelona, Spain – Boveda

20 – Lyon, France – CCO

21 – Aarau, Switzerland – KiFF

24 – Munich, Germany – Backstage

25 – Stuttgart, Germany – Wizemann

26 – Cologne, Germany – Luxor

27 – Frankfurt, Germany – Das Bett

28 – Hamburg, Uebel & Gefahrlich

29 – Leipzig, Germany – Hellraiser

Intronaut released their sixth full-length, Fluid Existential Inversions, this past February via Metal Blade Records. Featuring some of the most dramatic and epic sounds of their career, Fluid Existential Inversions is a unique album that stands apart from their catalogue. "We pushed ourselves to be bigger and better, musically speaking, and to me that's the essence of progressive music," states guitarist/vocalist Sacha Dunable. "On this album, there are drums played in ways I've never heard before. There are synths used in contexts I've never heard before. Intronaut has the most unique bass player in all of heavy metal as far as I'm concerned, and I even practiced guitar to get myself out of my comfort zone. So I think we progressed and made the best album ever."