INTRONAUT To Support ENSLAVED For 2021 European Tour
October 14, 2020, 12 minutes ago
Intronaut have announced a European tour in support of mighty Enslaved. Further support comes from Obsidian Kingdom and Crown.
Comments Intronaut: "Praise Odin to be hitting the road with our old Viking friends Enslaved, as well as the amazing Obsidian Kingdom and Crown. Europe, we have missed you!"
Dates:
May
9 – Berlin, Germany – Hole44
10 – Utrecht, Netherlands – De Helling
11 – Lille, France – Maison Folie Beaulieu
12 – Birmingham, UK – 02 Institute 2
13 – Glasgow, UK – Slay
14 – Leeds, UK – Brudenell Social Club
15 – London, UK – 229
16 – Paris, France – La Machine du Moulin Rouge
18 – Madrid, Spain – Caracol
19 – Barcelona, Spain – Boveda
20 – Lyon, France – CCO
21 – Aarau, Switzerland – KiFF
24 – Munich, Germany – Backstage
25 – Stuttgart, Germany – Wizemann
26 – Cologne, Germany – Luxor
27 – Frankfurt, Germany – Das Bett
28 – Hamburg, Uebel & Gefahrlich
29 – Leipzig, Germany – Hellraiser
Intronaut released their sixth full-length, Fluid Existential Inversions, this past February via Metal Blade Records. Featuring some of the most dramatic and epic sounds of their career, Fluid Existential Inversions is a unique album that stands apart from their catalogue. "We pushed ourselves to be bigger and better, musically speaking, and to me that's the essence of progressive music," states guitarist/vocalist Sacha Dunable. "On this album, there are drums played in ways I've never heard before. There are synths used in contexts I've never heard before. Intronaut has the most unique bass player in all of heavy metal as far as I'm concerned, and I even practiced guitar to get myself out of my comfort zone. So I think we progressed and made the best album ever."