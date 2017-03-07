INVERTED MATTER Announce Debut Featuring SUFFOCATION Drummer Mike Smith
Inverted Matter have announced their latest effort entitled Detach, which features the legendary Mike Smith from Suffocation on drums.
Detach will be released in April and it consists of eight tracks with a total of 30 minutes of pure death metal.
The album will be self-released, self-recorded and no label of any sort will be involved. The album will be exclusively available via Bandcamp or at live shows.