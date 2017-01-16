INVIDIA - All-Star Band Featuring FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH, IN THIS MOMENT, SKINLAB Members To Release Debut On March 31st

SPV has announced a spectacular new worldwide signing courtesy of a collaboration between its two imprints Steamhammer and Oblivion: Invidia - Travis Johnson (In This Moment), Brian Jackson, Marcos Medina Rivera (both ex-Skinlab) and Matt Snell’s (ex-Five Finger Death Punch) new band has signed with the Hanover based record company. The group is completed by drummer Darren Badorine.

March 31st will see the arrival of the band’s debut album, As The Sun Sleeps, produced by Logan Mader (ex-Machine Head). The first single release, “Feed The Fire”, will be available for digital download and as a video from February 3rd.

Invidia is truly a brotherhood. Each member of this brotherhood has a story that reflects the movies of Sylvester Stallone. Rocky fan Travis Johnson compares the band’s history with that of his famous movie hero: “I’m big on the underdog succeeding – on the fact that you are never out of the game… never too far from winning,” he explains.

Marco Medina Rivera adds: “Every one of us comes from a very different corner of the rock and metal spectrum and that’s a good formula that delivers power and identity on every note.”

Olly Hahn (A&R/International Product Manager Steamhammer) and Gero Herrde (A&R/Product Manager Oblivion) are more than pleased about their latest coup: “It proves our labels’ great significance that Invidia opted to join SPV. We will all hear lots of great things about this truly outstanding act in 2017.”

Invidia live:

February

12 - Las Vegas, NV - Hard Rock Live (KilPop Awards)