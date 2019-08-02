Ireland's XERO Release "This Ending Fall" Track Featuring Original JUDAS PRIEST Frontman AL ATKINS; Music Video Streaming

Limerick, Ireland-based band, Xero, have released a new song and music video, "This Endless Fall", featuring original Judas Priest vocalist Al Atkins, as well as Shawn Bowen (Neurotica, Meatspace, Didges Christ Superdrum) on electric sitar and lead guitar.

Atkins had this to say: "I love working with young musicians with their take on metal and mixing it up with classic rock.."

Bowen states: "I play some electric sitar in the intro and rip a solo in this one. I love the old 70's Priest stuff and have listened to it a LOT so I tried to emulate the crazy K.K. Downing vibrato in my lead break like his solo in the classic 'Victim Of Changes', which is one of the old tunes Allan has songwriting credits for!!"