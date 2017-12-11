IRON ANGEL Announce First Studio Album In Over 30 Years; Hellbound Due In May Via Mighty Music; "The Unnamed One" Lyric Video Posted

Iron Angel is one of the true cult legends of the German speed metal genre. Formed in the Hamburg-area back in 1980 and known for two classic eighties metal album Hellish Crossfire from 1985 and Winds Of War from 1986 and a reputation as a staggering live band.

The band has toured Germany with King Diamond and in recent years they have showed they are still a live band to reckon with on festivals on Metal Magic in 2016 and earlier this year at the Headbanger's Open Air in Germany. The band also recently toured South America with big success.

Now the time has finally come for the long awaited come-back album from the band - the first studio album in over 30 years! Hellbound will be released as a big priority on May 4th wordwide through Scandinavia's premiere metal/rock label Mighty Music.

Iron Angel are currently booking summer festivals and European tour for the fall of 2018.

Watch the official lyric video for the new song "The Unnamed One" below:

Pre-orders for the Hellbound album (released on ltd. edition colour LP, black LP, CD & digital) and the first official single and music video release will follow in January next year.

Iron Angel lineup:

Dirk Schröder - vocals

Didy Mackel - bass

Mitsch Meyer - guitars

Robert Altenbach - guitars

Mäx Behr - drums