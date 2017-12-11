IRON ANGEL Launch Teaser Clip For Upcoming "Ministry Of Metal" Music Video; New Album Details Revealed

Iron Angel is one of the true cult legends of the German speed metal genre. Now the time has finally come for the long awaited comeback album from Iron Angel - the first studio album in over 30 years. Hellbound will be released as a big priority on May 4th worldwide through Scandinavia's premiere metal-rock label Mighty Music.

Watch a teaser for the music video for the first single "Ministry Of Metal" to be released on February 16th:

Iron Angel was formed in the Hamburg-area back in 1980 and are known for two classic eighties metal album Hellish Crossfire from 1985 and Winds Of War from 1986 with a reputation as a staggering live band. They have toured Germany with King Diamond and in recent years they have shown they are still a live band to reckon live on festivals suck as Metal Magic in 2016 and earlier this year at the Headbanger's Open Air in Germany. The band also recently toured South America with great success.

Iron Angel are currently booking summer festivals and European tour for the fall of 2018. They are booked for these shows this spring:

May

5 - Metal Bash - Hamburg, Germany

11 - Nordic Noise - Copenhagen, Denmark

19 - Heavy Agger - Denmark

More shows to follow.

Hellbound will be released on Ltd. blood red vinyl, black vinyl, CD and digital. Pre-order the CD here.

Tracklisting:

"Writing's On The Wall"

"Judgement Day"

"Hell And Back"

"Carnivore Flashmob"

"Blood And Leather"

"Deliverance In Black"

"Waiting For A Miracle"

"Hellbound"

"Purist of Sin"

"Ministry Of Metal"

Lineup:

Maximilian Behr - Drums

Dirk Schröder - Vocals

Didy Mackel - Bass

Mitsch Meyer - Guitars

Robert Altenbach - Guitars