IRON GRIFFIN Streaming Curse Of The Sky Album In Full

Curse Of The Sky, the forthcoming full-length debut from proto-metallers Iron Griffin is streaming in its entirety. The album will be released March 22nd on Gates of Hell Records.

Curse of the Sky by Iron Griffin

Already known for his work in Mausoleum Gate, multi-instrumentalist Oskari Räsänen steps out on his own with his Iron Griffin classic metal project. The band's first full-length Curse Of The Sky finds Iron Griffin exploring the vast terrain of proto-metal with an added twist: New vocalist Maija Tiljander.

Enjoying a rare break from his main band, Mausoleum Gate, multi-instrumentalist Oskari Räsänen set a goal for himself: Finish an Iron Griffin album before the end of 2018. As the months started to tick away, he decided to spend all of July locked in a rehearsal room composing and fine-tuning his new compositions. Whereas the rest of his fellow Finnish countrymen were enjoying the long days of sunshine, warm weather and the proverbial trip to the sauna, Räsänen saw nothing but four walls and the various notes he kept while composing all by himself. By the fall of 2018, Räsänen emerged with Iron Griffin's first-ever full-length album, the seven-song Curse Of The Sky, a true classic metal throwback to the time when organic sounds and climatic songwriting reigned supreme.