IRON MAIDEN - 3D Realms Changes Game Name In Response To Band's Trademark Lawsuit Over "Ion Maiden" Video Game

Back in May 2019, Iron Maiden’s holding company filed a $2 million trademark infringement lawsuit against a video game developer behind the Duke Nukem game that was selling another game called Ion Maiden. The lawsuit claimed entertainment company 3D Realms was conducting “incredibly blatant” trademark infringement - which could lead to “confusion among consumers.”

In an update, Lexology reports that 3D Realms has now responded to the suit, asserting that they infringed the “Iron Maiden” trademark by producing a game called “Ion Maiden".

Though the lawsuit continues, 3D Realms has since changed the game’s title to “Ion Fury".

3D Realms explained the name change in a press release: “A lot of thought went into this, but most important it would be a disservice to our loyal fanbase and the fantastic developers, to drag out a long lawsuit. The amazing gameplay, interactivity and pure fun, is what makes Ion Fury a great game. Not the title.”

Read more at Lexology.