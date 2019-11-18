IRON MAIDEN Add Extra Show To Spring 2020 Australian Tour

Due to phenomenal demand, a second Iron Maiden show in Melbourne, Australia has been added: May 9, 2020 at Rod Laver Arena. Support comes from Killswitch Engage, tickets are on sale now.

Iron Maiden singer Bruce Dickinson commented: "We're immensely proud of this show and we've had great reactions from the many fans who came to see us in Europe, North America, Mexico and South America."

"The production for Australia is exactly the same as the other shows on this tour so far and is based on our mobile game the Legacy Of The Beast, which basically takes various incarnations of Eddie into many different Maiden worlds. This inspired us to put together a stage show to take our fans through different worlds and experiences set to appropriate songs."

"It is not that easy designing different worlds on stage and we put a huge amount of work into this to make it work, and the end result we feel is our most spectacular and certainly the most complex show to date. We've got all kinds of crazy things going on, including a replica Spitfire plane dominating the stage during 'Aces High', tons of pyro, a giant Icarus, muskets, claymores and some truly marvellous flame-throwers which I have a hell of a lot of fun with, as you will see! And of course, we have Eddie, as you've never seen him before, and absolutely loads of other surprises."

"I've had the time of my life playing with all these magnificent props on stage; it's been fantastic. We can't wait to bring this show to you!"

Dates:

May

1 – Perth – RAC Arena

3 – Adelaide – Entertainment Centre

5 – Brisbane – Entertainment Centre

7 – Sydney – Qudos Bank Arena

9 - Melbourne - Rod Laver Arena

11 – Melbourne – Rod Laver Arena - SOLD OUT