IRON MAIDEN Add Final Dates To 2021 Legacy Of The Beast European Tour

Iron Maiden has added the four final dates to their 2021 Legacy Of The Beast European Tour, which includes shows in Switzerland, Croatia, Hungary, and Frankfurt, Germany.

Dates:

June

5 – Basel, Switzerland – St. Jakobshalle

7 – Zagreb, Croatia – Arena

9 – Budapest, Hungary – Groupama Arena (Special guests Lord Of The Lost)

11 – Warsaw, Poland – PGE Narodowy

13 – Bremen, Germany – Buergerweide

15 – Prague, Czech Republic – Sinobo Stadium

16 – Wiener Neustad, Austria – Stadium Open Air

19 – Barcelona, Spain – Olympic Stadium

21 – Lisbon, Portugal – Estadio Nacional

24 – Bologna, Italy – Sonic Park

26 – Stuttgart, Germany – Mercedes Benz Arena

27 – Antwerp, Belgium – Sportpalais

30 – Gothenburg, Sweden – Ullevi Stadium

July

6 – Frankfurt, Germany – Deutsche Bank Park

8 – Cologne, Germany – Rhein Energie Stadium

10 – Anrnhem, Netherlands – Gelredome

11 – Paris, France – La Defense Arena