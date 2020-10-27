IRON MAIDEN Add Final Dates To 2021 Legacy Of The Beast European Tour
October 27, 2020, an hour ago
Iron Maiden has added the four final dates to their 2021 Legacy Of The Beast European Tour, which includes shows in Switzerland, Croatia, Hungary, and Frankfurt, Germany.
Dates:
June
5 – Basel, Switzerland – St. Jakobshalle
7 – Zagreb, Croatia – Arena
9 – Budapest, Hungary – Groupama Arena (Special guests Lord Of The Lost)
11 – Warsaw, Poland – PGE Narodowy
13 – Bremen, Germany – Buergerweide
15 – Prague, Czech Republic – Sinobo Stadium
16 – Wiener Neustad, Austria – Stadium Open Air
19 – Barcelona, Spain – Olympic Stadium
21 – Lisbon, Portugal – Estadio Nacional
24 – Bologna, Italy – Sonic Park
26 – Stuttgart, Germany – Mercedes Benz Arena
27 – Antwerp, Belgium – Sportpalais
30 – Gothenburg, Sweden – Ullevi Stadium
July
6 – Frankfurt, Germany – Deutsche Bank Park
8 – Cologne, Germany – Rhein Energie Stadium
10 – Anrnhem, Netherlands – Gelredome
11 – Paris, France – La Defense Arena