IRON MAIDEN - Animator VAL ANDRADE Releases "The Aftermath" Cartoon Clip

Brazil-based animator Val Andrade, who made a splash several years ago with his unique cartoons based on Iron Maiden's catalogue of songs, has created a new clip for "The Aftermath", taken from The X Factor album featuring vocalist Blaze Bayley. Check it out below.

In 2016, Andrade released a clip for the band's classic, "Powerslave", featuring a dedication to late music icons Lemmy Kilmister (Motörhead) and David Bowie. Watch to the very end.