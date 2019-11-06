IRON MAIDEN Announce Spring 2020 Australian Tour With KILLSWITCH ENGAGE

Iron Maiden will embark on the Australian leg of the Legacy Of The Beast tour in May 2020. Support on the trek will come from Killswitch Engage.

Iron Maiden singer Bruce Dickinson commented: "We're immensely proud of this show and we've had great reactions from the many fans who came to see us in Europe, North America, Mexico and South America.

"The production for Australia is exactly the same as the other shows on this tour so far and is based on our mobile game the Legacy Of The Beast, which basically takes various incarnations of Eddie into many different Maiden worlds. This inspired us to put together a stage show to take our fans through different worlds and experiences set to appropriate songs.

"It is not that easy designing different worlds on stage and we put a huge amount of work into this to make it work, and the end result we feel is our most spectacular and certainly the most complex show to date. We've got all kinds of crazy things going on, including a replica Spitfire plane dominating the stage during 'Aces High', tons of pyro, a giant Icarus, muskets, claymores and some truly marvellous flame-throwers which I have a hell of a lot of fun with, as you will see! And of course, we have Eddie, as you've never seen him before, and absolutely loads of other surprises.

"I've had the time of my life playing with all these magnificent props on stage; it's been fantastic. We can't wait to bring this show to you!"

Tickets go on sale November 14 on Ticketek.

Dates:

May

1 – Perth – RAC Arena

3 – Adelaide – Entertainment Centre

5 – Brisbane – Entertainment Centre

7 – Sydney – Qudos Bank Arena

11 – Melbourne – Rod Laver Arena

Iron Maiden and Robinsons Brewery have announced a special Trooper mixed beer collection box in celebration of selling 25 million pints.

Since its launch in 2013, the 4.7% ABV Premium British Beer has firmly established itself as a top 40 UK beer brand, whilst becoming a leading player amongst exported British ales, having been sold in over 50 countries worldwide.

Along with the core range of Trooper beers - Trooper, Sun and Steel and Light Brigade - the collection will include three limited edition beers: Trooper 666, first released in 2015, with an ABV of 6.6%; Red ‘N’ Black, a porter style beer launched in 2016, and 2017’s Hallowed, a Belgium inspired hybrid ale. The collection will contain 12 bottles giving fans the chance to have 2 of each beer!

Trooper Brand Manager, Sam Kennerley, said: “Is there any better way to celebrate 25 million pints sold of Trooper than by releasing all of our beers in one collection for the very first time? We are asked daily when we are going to be re-releasing certain beers,so this is an opportunity for fans to get their hands on every beer in our collection to date!”

Along with the celebration, the release of the Trooper collection will mark the first time that the beer is officially available on Amazon. Customers will be able to purchase from Amazon.co.uk with delivery estimated by November 15. Amazon Prime members will also receive free delivery. The collection will be available through Robinsons Brewery’s website to pre-order for delivery on November 15.

“By having our beers for sale on Amazon and on our own website, we are enabling more fans to get their hands on the beer” continued Kennerley. “With nationwide distribution, including the channel islands and Northern Ireland, Amazon will now reinforce our online presence and help more people enjoy Trooper across the country.”

The collection box will also present an opportunity for fans to get their hands on some of Trooper’s popular limited edition bottlecaps, which were launched earlier this year.

Orders for the Trooper collection have opened on Amazon and on Robinsons Brewery.