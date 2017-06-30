IRON MAIDEN Are NOT Retiring; “We’re Going To Take Some Time Off And Next Year There’s Going To Be Some Surprises,” Says Guitarist DAVE MURRAY
June 30, 2017, 16 minutes ago
Iron Maiden guitarist Dave Murray has put to rest the rumours of the band’s imminent retirement. Speaking with The Press-Enterprise, he sets the record straight.
“We’re not stopping after this tour; this isn’t the last tour by any means,” Murray said in a telephone interview last week. “We’re going to finish this one out, which we’re having a lot of fun [doing], and then we’re going to take some time off and next year there’s going to be some surprises.”
Upcoming Iron Maiden tour dates:
July
1 - San Bernardino, CA - San Manuel Amphitheater
3 - Las Vegas, NV - T-Mobile Center
5 - Oakland, CA - Oracle Arena
7 - Salt Lake City, UT - Usana Amphitheater
9 - Lincoln, NE - Pinnacle Bank Arena
11 - Kansas City, MO - Sprint Center
12 - St Louis, MO - Hollywood Casino Amphitheater
15 - Toronto, ON - Budweiser Stage
16 - Quebec City, QC - Videotron Centre
19 - Mansfield, MA - Xfinity Center
21 - Brooklyn, NY - Barclays Arena
22 - Brooklyn, NY - Barclays Arena