IRON MAIDEN Bassist Steve Harris’ BRITISH LION Perform At Wacken Open Air 2017; Pro-Shot Video Of Full Show Streaming

Iron Maiden bassist Steve Harris brought his British Lion band to Germany’s Wacken Open Air festival for a performance this past August. Professionally filmed video of the band’s complete set is available for streaming below.

Setlist:

“This Is My God”

“Father Lucifer”

“The Burning”

“Spitfire”

“The Chosen Ones”

“Bible Black”

“Last Chance”

“Us Against The World”

“A World Without Heaven”

“Eyes Of The Young”