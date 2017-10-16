IRON MAIDEN Bassist Steve Harris’ BRITISH LION Perform At Wacken Open Air 2017; Pro-Shot Video Of Full Show Streaming

October 16, 2017, an hour ago

news heavy metal british lion steve harris iron maiden

Iron Maiden bassist Steve Harris brought his British Lion band to Germany’s Wacken Open Air festival for a performance this past August. Professionally filmed video of the band’s complete set is available for streaming below.

Setlist:

“This Is My God”
“Father Lucifer”
“The Burning”
“Spitfire”
“The Chosen Ones”
“Bible Black”
“Last Chance”
“Us Against The World”
“A World Without Heaven”
“Eyes Of The Young”

