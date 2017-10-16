IRON MAIDEN Bassist Steve Harris’ BRITISH LION Perform At Wacken Open Air 2017; Pro-Shot Video Of Full Show Streaming
Iron Maiden bassist Steve Harris brought his British Lion band to Germany’s Wacken Open Air festival for a performance this past August. Professionally filmed video of the band’s complete set is available for streaming below.
Setlist:
“This Is My God”
“Father Lucifer”
“The Burning”
“Spitfire”
“The Chosen Ones”
“Bible Black”
“Last Chance”
“Us Against The World”
“A World Without Heaven”
“Eyes Of The Young”