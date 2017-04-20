IRON MAIDEN Bring The Book Of Souls Arena To Their Mobile Game Legacy Of The Beast

Iron Maiden embark on the final leg of The Book Of Souls world tour this weekend, simultaneously launching a synergistic player-vs-player battle arena for their mobile game, Legacy Of The Beast. The game offers players a unique way to interact with the band’s real world activities, by introducing not only a replica of one of the tour stage productions, but also the debut of The Book of Souls ‘Shaman Eddie’ into the game, in his Mayan themed incarnation as featured on the band’s most recent studio album. Other characters from The Book of Souls are set to follow.



Legacy Of The Beast is a definitive experience in the mobile RPG space – taking players on an unparalleled, epic, ever-expanding, strategic gaming journey via their smartphones and tablets.



Iron Maiden Manager Rod Smallwood says: “With Legacy of the Beast we wanted to create something that appealed both to fans of Maiden music and gamers alike, wherever they are in the world, and I think we are well on our way to accomplishing that. The game has kept true to the band’s history and development not only through their music but with Eddie too. This latest feature focussed around our current tour is only the start of many new and exciting innovations we have planned to keep Legacy evolving and becoming even more addictive!”







Adds Llexi Leon, Interactive Creative Director of Phantom Music Management: “The towering Mayan set piece of The Book Of Souls world tour presented an ideal opportunity to expand the game and create a virtual event space to complement the band’s live show – whether you’re seeing Iron Maiden on the road or playing Legacy of the Beast on your mobile, we’ve crafted a gaming experience that explores the Mayan world of The Book Of Souls record and marks the first of many timed in-game events that will enrich the band’s touring activity, engaging fans old and new across the globe in a way never before possible.”



The unprecedented integration of Iron Maiden’s creative output has seen the game and its characters featured on the side of Maidens own 747, on bottle tops of their Trooper beer, on the iconic black t-shirts and shown in cinematic trailers at live shows – a synthesis that continues to push boundaries in both the digital and physical space.



Players of the game can look forward to many more significant new features and characters to collect over the coming months, including The Clairvoyant and Trooper Eddie, Social Chat and the Night City game world and cast - inspired by Maiden’s early music catalogue and distinct East London upbringing.



Iron Maiden: Legacy of the Beast, is available now for free on Apple’s App Store and GooglePlay.

Check out the teaser and game trailers below:





For more information please visit Ironmaidenlegacy.com.