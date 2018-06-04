IRON MAIDEN Drummer NICKO MCBRAIN - "There's Actually More Passion The More We Get Older"; Video Interview

Iron Maiden drummer Nicko McBrain was interviewed by KaaosTV before the band's sold-out headline show at Hartwall Areena in Helsinki, Finland on May 28th. During the chat, which can be seen below, McBrain discusses the band's current Legacy Of The Beast tour, how he stays in shape to play drums, and Maiden's future. An excerpt has been transcribed as follows.

McBrain: ​ "We got a lot of life left in us. We've not ever, that I can recall, unless anyone else in the band has without a band gathering, decided whether or not we want to carry on or not. We just carry on. I've always made it clear to Steve (Harris, bassist) and the guys that if I can't drive the band physically, then I'd step down. Don't get me wrong, boys and girls — I'm not saying that I am. It's so important that the band carries on and plays as much as we want because we have the passion. Again, it's not financial, it's not anything to do with that, it's because we love it. If it came as a chore and I'll quote Jan (Gers, guitarist), if we ever became a parody of ourselves, that would be the time to hang it up. The thing is, we're not."

"I'm the granddaddy in the band. I'm the oldest fellow in the band which is quite unusual because every band I was in before Maiden, I was always the youngest or the second youngest. Now, I'm the wise old man of the band! They won't agree with the 'wise,' just the 'old.' We'll carry on as long as our fans, which are the most loyal and I'm telling you right now, without a doubt, I compare it to 'Arnie's Army', the golfer Arnold Palmer. He started a fanbase back in the '60s. He had this massive following and they called it 'Arnie's Army'. They were the most loyal fans to a golfer. Every band says their fans are the best and I love that their bands do respect it, but I truly mean it and I know we have the best fans in the world. We do not make you guys happy, then what's the point? Although we do it for ourselves, but at the end of the day, we could go up there and think we're Jack The Lad and you could go, 'What was that all about?' Nick's playing in a different time. He's in a different song. Bruce (Dickinson) is singing out of time!' When it's not that fantastic vibe that we get when we play together — we'll carry on as you want us to and the fans and as long as we have the heart to and believe me, there's actually more passion the more we get older than I think we had when we were in the mid-'80s in the first heyday of Maiden."

Iron Maiden's next show is June 5th in Copenhagen, Denmark at Royal Arena. To view the complete tour schedule, visit this location.