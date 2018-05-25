IRON MAIDEN - Extremely Rare 7" Picture Disc Part Of Ewbank's Entertainment, Music Memorabilia & Vinyl Auction; Pre-Sale Estimate Is £4,000 - £6,000

Specialist vnyl & music memorabilia auctioneers Ewbank's will hold their Music Memorabilia & Vinyl Auction on Thursday, May 31st at 12 noon. Viewings will be held on Tuesday, May 29th (9 am - 7 pm), Wednesday, May 30th (9 am - 5 pm), and morning of sale.

Come and join us at Ewbank’s for our Entertainment, Music Memorabilia and Vinyl Auction on Thursday 31st May starting at 12 o’clock. There are some very exciting vinyl lots in the auction including an extremely rare uncut promotional copy of Iron Maiden’s 7” picture disc - "Fear Of The Dark"/"Hooks In You" - Live from 1993. It is rare to see an uncut copy of the record, which includes the 1993 tour dates on the reverse, the copy was gifted to the vendor from somebody in the pressings department at Orlake Records in Essex. The lot number is 1062 and the record carries a pre-sale estimate of £4,000-6,000.

Other vinyl in the sale includes a one of a kind 10” vinyl record at 45rpm of four Jimi Hendrix tracks from his first album. The cut was taken by the vendor Brian Carroll who worked on the record and mastered Jimi’s first album and first four singles while working at IBC studios in London. The tracks are "Are You Experienced", "I Don’t Live Today", "3rd Stone From The Sun", and "Remember". This one-off record has the tracks listed in Brian Carroll’s hand to the label, it is lot 1145 in the auction and is estimated at £1,000-1,500.

Lot 1061 is a Paul McCartney & Wings Demo Record. The 45rpm single for "Helen Wheels" / "Country Dreamer" (R5993 - Apple / E.M.I. - 1973) is signed on the centre by the former Beatle 'All the best Paul McCartney', and is in its original sleeve. The record was obtained and belonged to a former manager of HMV in Oxford Street. The signed record is estimated at £1,500-2,500.

Other signed records include lot 1120, David Bowie - Diamond Dogs vinyl album cover signed by David Bowie & dated '87, also signed by the Pianist Mike Garson. Included with the lot is a back stage pass from The Glass Spider Tour signed by Bowie & dated '87. The items were signed for the senior sound engineer of the 1987 tour, with the LP cover was signed by Garson at the Hyatt Regency on 20/11/03 during the Reality Tour.

