IRON MAIDEN - "Fear Of The Dark" Performed By HEAVEN'S GUARDIAN & YOUTH SYMPHONIC ORCHESTRA OF GOIAS With MARY ZIMMER Of HELION PRIME, CARLOS ZEMA Of IMMORTAL GUARDIAN; Pro-Shot Video

"Back almost right at the beginning of the Covid-19 crisis I had the opportunity to perform with my love Carlos Zema (Immortal Guardian) in Goiânia Brazil for a show with the metal band Heaven's Guardian & the State of Goiâs Youth Orchestra & Choir," says Helion Prime vocalist Mary Zimmer.

"This video came out today of one of the few covers they performed at the show. I sang on this one with Carlos, it’s 'Fear Of The Dark' by Iron Maiden. The audience was soooo loud for this one and the choir was so amazing! Enjoy without moderation, and turn the volume all the way up!"

"Fear Of The Dark" is the title track to Iron Maiden's ninth studio album, released in 1992. Fear Of The Dark peaked at #1 in The UK, and has since been certified Gold in Canada, France, and The UK.

Check out Iron Maiden performing "Fear Of The Dark" live at Donington Park in the video below.