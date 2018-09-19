IRON MAIDEN - First International Legacy Of The Beast Pinball Championship Winner Revealed; Video

September 19, 2018

IRON MAIDEN - First International Legacy Of The Beast Pinball Championship Winner Revealed; Video

"If you've checked out the latest IMFC magazine (hitting your letterbox soon if it hasn't already!) you'll have seen a couple of mentions of the First International Legacy Of The Beast Pinball Championship," states a message from Iron Maiden.

"We can now bring you footage of the presentation of the epic trophy to Killer Krew member extraordinare and Pinball Ninja, Mr Sean Brady. (Manager) Rod (Smallwood) does the honours..."



