IRON MAIDEN Founder STEVE HARRIS Discusses Evolution Of Sound Of New BRITISH LION Album - "If Anything, It's Heavier"; Video

Explorer1 Music (E1) recently announced a new collaboration in the US with their release of Iron Maiden bassist and founder Steve Harris’ second album with British Lion, the ‘up close and personal’ side project he devotes his time to, outside of his Maiden activities, which will be followed by an 18-date U.S. tour (details below). The Burning features 11 new songs and will be released worldwide on January 17 in digipak CD, double gatefold vinyl and digital download formats.

In this new video from Nights With Alice Cooper, Steve Harris discusses the upcoming release:

British Lion comprises vocalist Richard Taylor, guitarists David Hawkins and Grahame Leslie, Steve Harris on bass & keyboards and drummer Simon Dawson. Recorded, engineered and mixed at Barnyard Studios by Tony Newton and produced by Steve Harris, The Burning is crammed with powerful hard rock melodies. Find album pre-orders at this location.

Richard Taylor says: “We’ve been working on The Burning for the past couple of years and everyone is really pleased with the results. We started playing some of the songs live on recent tours and got a fantastic reaction from our fans so we are really excited to be sharing this album with the world. We’re also looking forward to heading out on the road again and seeing everyone at the shows.”

Paul Woolnough, CEO and Co-Founder of Explorer1 Music says: "Explorer1 offers a completely new turn-key solution for touring and recording artists such as British Lion in today's fast-changing industry. After watching the band evolve over the last couple of years and recently launching E1, it seemed the perfect time to partner and collaborate on the US release of The Burning’and British Lion's touring activities. I am proud to welcome Steve and the rest of British Lion into the E1 family and look forward to working together for many years to come."

Tracklisting:

"City Of Fallen Angels"

"The Burning"

"Father Lucifer"

"Elysium"

"Lightning"

"Last Chance"

"Legend"

"Spit Fire"

"Land Of The Perfect People"

"Bible Black"

"Native Son"

"The Burning":

"Spit Fire":

"Lightning":

The Burning is a follow-up to British Lion’s 2012’s eponymous debut album, Steve’s first ever musical venture outside of Iron Maiden which was pronounced both “brilliant” and “a big hearted ferocious triumph” by the music press. The band have since been tirelessly honing their live show performances with club tours every year and festival dates whenever time allows, building and establishing a firm and dedicated fan-base, reaching 24 countries across the globe so far, and now with their first ever Stateside tour on dates below.

Steve says: “It’s great for us to finally come to America to play some shows around the release of the new album there through Explorer1 Music. The E1 team have been extremely pro-active and we’re delighted to be working with them on both the record and the tour.”

Tickets available here. Every ticket to the British Lion US Tour includes a digital download of the new album. Support at all shows will be The Picturebooks.

Dates:

January

18 - Orlando, FL - Ace Café

19 - Tampa, FL - Brass Mug

20 - Pensacola, FL - Vinyl Music Hall

22 - Houston, TX - Scout Bar

24 - San Antonio, TX - The Rock Box

25 - Dallas, TX - Trees

26 - Memphis, TN - Growlers

28 - Nashville, TN - The Cowan

29 - Joilet, IL - The Forge

31 - Cleveland, OH - The Odeon

February

1 - Lexington, KY - Manchester Music Hall

4 - Atlanta, GA - The Masquerade

5 - Jacksonville, FL - Jack Rabbits

8-13 - Monsters Of Rock Cruise

15 - Fort Lauderdale - Revolution Live

17 - Savannah, GA - Victory North

18 - Greensboro, NC - The Cone Denim

19 - Lancaster, PA - Chameleon Club

20 - New York NY - Gramercy Theatre