IRON MAIDEN Frontman BRUCE DICKINSON - "We Don't Want Customers, We Want Fans"
July 18, 2019, 22 minutes ago
Iron Maiden vocalist Bruce Dickinson spoke at the 2019 MABS (Management And Business Summit), which was held last month in Madrid, Spain. An excerpt from his speech has been transcribed as follows:
"What's the definition of a customer? A customer is a person who can walk away. We don't want customers. We want fans. I think we're a brilliant band. I think we are a brilliant brand as well. I'm really proud of what we do. No shame in that. There are some brands that maybe you wouldn't wanna be associated with. But, nevertheless, don't be afraid of the word. It's not a dirty word. It depends who you are and what you do with it. I would urge you to think about turning all of your customers into fans."
Catch Iron Maiden live on The Legacy Of The Beast Tour:
July
18 - Sunrise, FL - BB&T Center
20 - Atlanta, GA - Cellairis Amphitheater At Lakewood
22 - Charlotte, NC - PNC Music Pavilion
24 - Washington, DC - Jiffy Lube Live
26 - Brooklyn, NY - Barclays Center
27 - Brooklyn, NY - Barclays Center
30 - Philadelphia, PA - Wells Fargo Center
August
1 - Boston, MA - Xfinity Center
3 - Hartford, CT - Xfinity Theater
5 - Montreal, QC - Bell Center
7 - Quebec, QC - Videotron Center
9 - Toronto, ON - Budweiser Stage
10 - Toronto, ON - Budweiser Stage
13 - Buffalo, NY - Keybank Center
15 - Cincinnati, OH - Riverbend Music Center
17 - Pittsburgh, PA - PPG Paints Arena
19 - Nashville, TN - Bridgestone Arena
22 - Chicago, IL - Hollywood Casino Amphitheater
24 - Indianapolis, IN - Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center
26 - Minneapolis, MN - Xcel Energy Center
28 - Winnipeg, MB - MTS Center
30 - Edmonton, AB - Rogers Place
31 - Calgary, AB - Scotiabank Saddledome
September
3 - Vancouver, BC - Pepsi Live At Rogers Arena
5 - Tacoma, WA - Tacoma Dome
6 - Portland, OR - Moda Center
9 - Sacramento, CA - Golden 1 Center
10 - Oakland, CA - Oracle Arena
13 - Las Vegas, NV - MGM Grand Garden Arena
14 - Los Angeles, CA - Banc Of California Stadium
17 - Phoenix, AZ - Talking Stick Arena
19 - Albuquerque, NM - Isleta Amphitheater
21 - Dallas, TX - Dos Equis Pavilion
22 - Houston, TX - The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
25 - San Antonio, TX - AT&T Center