IRON MAIDEN Frontman BRUCE DICKINSON - "We Don't Want Customers, We Want Fans"

Iron Maiden vocalist Bruce Dickinson spoke at the 2019 MABS (Management And Business Summit), which was held last month in Madrid, Spain. An excerpt from his speech has been transcribed as follows:

"What's the definition of a customer? A customer is a person who can walk away. We don't want customers. We want fans. I think we're a brilliant band. I think we are a brilliant brand as well. I'm really proud of what we do. No shame in that. There are some brands that maybe you wouldn't wanna be associated with. But, nevertheless, don't be afraid of the word. It's not a dirty word. It depends who you are and what you do with it. I would urge you to think about turning all of your customers into fans."

Catch Iron Maiden live on The Legacy Of The Beast Tour:

July

18 - Sunrise, FL - BB&T Center

20 - Atlanta, GA - Cellairis Amphitheater At Lakewood

22 - Charlotte, NC - PNC Music Pavilion

24 - Washington, DC - Jiffy Lube Live

26 - Brooklyn, NY - Barclays Center

27 - Brooklyn, NY - Barclays Center

30 - Philadelphia, PA - Wells Fargo Center

August

1 - Boston, MA - Xfinity Center

3 - Hartford, CT - Xfinity Theater

5 - Montreal, QC - Bell Center

7 - Quebec, QC - Videotron Center

9 - Toronto, ON - Budweiser Stage

10 - Toronto, ON - Budweiser Stage

13 - Buffalo, NY - Keybank Center

15 - Cincinnati, OH - Riverbend Music Center

17 - Pittsburgh, PA - PPG Paints Arena

19 - Nashville, TN - Bridgestone Arena

22 - Chicago, IL - Hollywood Casino Amphitheater

24 - Indianapolis, IN - Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center

26 - Minneapolis, MN - Xcel Energy Center

28 - Winnipeg, MB - MTS Center

30 - Edmonton, AB - Rogers Place

31 - Calgary, AB - Scotiabank Saddledome

September

3 - Vancouver, BC - Pepsi Live At Rogers Arena

5 - Tacoma, WA - Tacoma Dome

6 - Portland, OR - Moda Center

9 - Sacramento, CA - Golden 1 Center

10 - Oakland, CA - Oracle Arena

13 - Las Vegas, NV - MGM Grand Garden Arena

14 - Los Angeles, CA - Banc Of California Stadium

17 - Phoenix, AZ - Talking Stick Arena

19 - Albuquerque, NM - Isleta Amphitheater

21 - Dallas, TX - Dos Equis Pavilion

22 - Houston, TX - The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

25 - San Antonio, TX - AT&T Center